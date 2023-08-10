10 Aug
Defra insists it remains committed to introducing measures unveiled earlier this year, but the BVA is concerned they haven’t yet been debated by MPs.
Vets are being urged to lobby their MPs in a bid to ensure a planned ban on electronic shock collars for dogs and cats does come into force.
Plans to implement a ban in England from 1 February 2024 were hailed as a historic moment for animal welfare when they were unveiled by Defra in May.
But although the measures have already been backed in the House of Lords, they have yet to go before MPs, prompting fears they still may not come into force.
Now, the BVA has published a template letter that it is encouraging its members to send to their MPs in a bid to put pressure on ministers to enforce the ban.
Senior vice-president Justine Shotton said: “We’re an animal welfare-focused profession; this is front and centre of what vets do.
“Research shows that using fear and punishment as a training tool not only takes its toll on an animal’s overall welfare, but it is also less effective than positive methods.
“With Parliament set to return after summer recess next month, we’re urging members of the veterinary profession to write to their local MP to highlight the importance of getting this vital bill over the line and into law.”
A Defra spokesperson would not confirm whether the measures would be put to the Commons when MPs return to Westminster in September, but insisted the department remained “committed” to introducing the ban.
He added: “This new law will protect cats and dogs from these harmful devices, which can be all too easily open to abuse and represents an important step in our commitment to animal welfare.”