2 Jul
Professionals who hold or supply imported medicines have less than two weeks before service scrapped.
Vets who supply imported medicines are being urged to register for a new application system before the previous service is scrapped later this month.
The VMD launched a new digital service to facilitate veterinary applications for special import certificates (SICs), which officials argue makes the process easier and more secure, in January.
The new system was intended to replace the directorate’s original online special import scheme, which is to be decommissioned on 15 July.
From that date, SIC applications can only be submitted through the new service and the VMD has urged vets to act now before the deadline.
A spokesperson said: “If you are a UK practising veterinary surgeon and have not signed up to the new special imports digital service, we strongly encourage you to register before 15 July as after this date SIC applications can only be made using the new digital service.”
A new service for applications submitted by wholesale dealers will also be made available from 15 July.
Further details about how to register for the new service are available via the VMD Connect website.