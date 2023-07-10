10 Jul
The RSPCA has warned that cases of animals being beaten or killed in suspicious circumstances are both on the rise, and vets can help by raising concerns with the organisation.
A welfare group has warned of a summer of suffering as it called for the renewed support of the veterinary profession in tackling animal cruelty.
The RSPCA has launched a Cancel Out Cruelty fund-raiser to help its rescue teams tackle the problem, which tends to peak in the summer months.
According to the charity’s figures, cases of animals being beaten rose by 22% last year, peaking at 35 a day in August, while the number of animals killed in suspicious circumstances increased by 15%.
More than three-quarters of all cruelty complaints made to the RSPCA in 2022 were beatings and officials say veterinary professionals can help them by reporting their concerns.
Vanessa Howie, the RSPCA’s head vet for companion animals, said: “We are so grateful to vets who report concerns of animal cruelty and neglect to us, and their role in fighting animal cruelty is really appreciated.
“Vets are absolutely critical to help us Cancel Out Cruelty. They are often on the frontline in spotting signs of abuse and many thousands of animals have been rescued from lives of violence and suffering thanks to veterinary staff who have raised the alarm.
“We would like to see cruelty reduced by at least 50% by 2030, but we can only do that with the support of the vet profession.”
Dr Howie said the charity recognised the concerns held by some vets about whether they can report cruelty cases because of client confidentiality and data protection rules.
But she added: “Reassuringly, the RCVS’ supporting guidance to the Code of Professional Conduct [for Veterinary Surgeons] provides clear advice and makes it clear that reporting information to the relevant authorities without client consent is permitted if animal welfare or the public interest is compromised.”
The RSPCA runs a dedicated Vetline number – 0300 1238022 – for veterinary professionals to call if they suspect cases of cruelty or neglect.