10 Nov
Leaders of the Trainetics programme use flight simulators at Heathrow in a programme that advocates claim could herald a major shift in the veterinary sector.
Flight simulators are at the forefront of a growing “cultural shift” within the veterinary sector, senior professionals have claimed.
Several leading vets are part of the Trainetics team leading a human factors course delivered from the British Airways Global Learning Academy at Heathrow Airport.
The programme, which is due to welcome its latest students in the coming weeks, explores how humans interact with other parts of a system with the aim of maximising both well-being and overall performance.
As part of the course, delegates are given the chance to take the controls of an Airbus or Boeing commercial flight simulator.
And Holger Volk, a neurology specialist vet who is part of the Trainetics team, said the key to the course is understanding how to minimise errors and their effects.
Prof Volk said: “When I first had the chance to become consciously incompetent in a flight simulator, it was a fantastic opportunity to learn about my own limitations and how to better overcome them.
“There are other key aspects, such as solving problems by modifying the design of the system to better aid people, rather than teaching people to modify their behaviour, and a focus on rigorous, evidence-based solutions to problems.”
Trainetics veterinary lead Tom Cardy added: “Within the veterinary industry, human factors is still relatively new.
“However, its true scope lies in applying systems-thinking methodology to our complex profession to improve the way we do things every day.”
The course has been praised by Martin Whiting, a European veterinary specialist in animal welfare science, ethics and law, as “incredibly engaging and impactful” with the potential for direct application in practice.
He said: “Understanding and engaging in human factors is a cultural shift for veterinary teams in way that can both increase patient safety and improve the workplace environment.”
More information about the programme, including places on its next course on 1 December, is available on the Trainetics website.