1 Oct
A government agency has insisted it is looking for ways to reduce the environmental impact of pharmaceutical products, including veterinary medicines, amid fresh calls for much tougher rules.
The Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD) has defended its work after Defra ministers were urged to declare a nature emergency and impose a total ban on the use of neonicotinoid pesticides.
The demands have been made by Butterfly Conservation, one of more than 20 organisations which backed calls for a specific ban on pesticide use within veterinary medicines last year.
The group argued that the findings of its latest Big Butterfly Count, which recorded the lowest numbers since the scheme began in 2010, showed the need for action.
Dr Richard Fox, the organisation’s head of science, said: “Nature is sounding the alarm call.
“We must act now if we are to turn the tide on these rapid declines and protect species for future generations.”
But BVA president Anna Judson argued that more research on both the impact of existing treatments and potential alternatives was needed, even as vets are encouraged to ensure current products are properly used.
She said: “Parasiticides, including neonics like imidacloprid, prevent and treat parasites in animals, which can lead to bigger health and welfare issues for animals and humans if unaddressed, but they must be used correctly and in a targeted, risk-based manner.”
Within the veterinary sphere, concerns have been growing for some time about the potential environmental threats posed by certain products, including flea and tick treatments.
The directorate is a key body in a cross-governmental Pharmaceuticals in the Environment (PiE) group, which is said to be “working at pace to develop a coordinated strategy” to reduce the risks.
Defra initially responded to the Butterfly Conservation call by saying it would reform existing policies, “including banning the use of those neonicotinoid pesticides that threaten vital pollinators”.
But the VMD later said it was “gathering evidence around issue of neonicotinoid pesticides in products used in the veterinary sector”.
It added that it was “dedicated to understanding and addressing the environmental impact of veterinary medicines, and will continue working with relevant stakeholders to find solutions that protect both animal health and the environment”.
Officials from Pesticide Action Network UK (PAN UK) feel there has been little or no progress in addressing its concerns since it began its campaign to bar the use of specific chemicals within veterinary treatments last November.
Josie Cohen, the organisation’s head of policy and campaigns, said: “We are in a biodiversity crisis and yet continue to use chemicals on pets that have been banned for use as pesticides due to the environmental harms they cause.
“The new Government has promised to close the loophole which has enabled banned neonics to be used for the past few years.
“If it wants to keep its promise to restore nature, then it needs to take a more coherent approach and also ban neonics and other highly bee-toxic pesticides from pet medicines.
“There are plenty of alternative medicines available to pet owners, so banning these substances should be a non-brainer.”
However, critics of PAN UK’s campaign have previously warned that its implementation could have severe consequences for both animal and human health.
NOAH officials said products are already assessed by the VMD on factors including environmental impact before they go on the market, and urged pet owners to follow product instructions to ensure they are used appropriately.
A spokesperson added: “We have been active in promoting this message through our Paws to Protect campaign, which will be relaunching later this year.”