A large number of dogs here suffer from transmissible venereal tumours (TVTs) that are passed from one dog to the next when mating. I have come across the largest and most horrible TVTs I have ever seen in the last week. We don’t only just sterilise these poor dogs so they can’t spread the tumours to other dogs, but we also treat them with vincristine, a chemotherapy drug that can often result in complete remission of the tumour.