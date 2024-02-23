23 Feb
Union chairperson acknowledges “much of concern on the veterinary horizon” and slams the government, which she claimed was “hell bent on destroying the rights of workers”.
A vet and union boss has hailed her group’s growing membership and breakthrough recognition deal as “just the beginning” of a path towards a better veterinary sector for everyone.
The upbeat message was delivered as members of the British Veterinary Union (BVU) gathered in Birmingham on 10 February for its first in-person annual meeting since 2020.
In that time, the organisation, which is a branch of Unite, claims to have increased its membership six-fold, including a 45% jump in the past year alone.
Union chairperson Suzanna Hudson-Cooke told members the branch stood for the “empowerment” of veterinary workers across all of the sector’s job roles.
She acknowledged that there was currently “much of concern on the veterinary horizon”, including the ongoing CMA review and the continuing campaign for reform of the Veterinary Surgeons Act.
She also highlighted the enduring cost of living crisis that is affecting union members and pet owners alike, and slammed the government which she claimed was “hell bent on destroying the rights of workers”.
But she argued the union was “at the forefront of these issues” and can support staff with issues both within the workplace and across the wider sector.
Dr Hudson-Cooke said: “Together, we can change the face of the veterinary sector – but the only way we can do that is through a trade union.
“No other organisation has the legal powers and protects that a trade union has. No other organisations have the history of success in changing workplaces for the better than trade unions do.”
She thanked members for their support and welcomed other professionals on a “journey to a better industry for us all”, adding: “This is just the beginning.”
The BVU has become an increasingly prominent voice in the veterinary sector’s debates during recent times – particularly around the issues of EMS reform, on which it launched its own policy document at London Vet Show in November, and how to recruit and retain practice staff – particularly in the context of the recent economic challenges.
The union achieved a major advance in its work with the completion of its first recognition agreement with a private practice group, Valley Vets in south Wales, which was announced last May.
A representative group has now been elected there, and Dr Hudson-Cooke expressed her belief that the “landmark” deal would not be a one off.
She said members involved in the deal should be “incredibly proud” of their work to secure it, adding: “We can be confident that more will be on the way.”
As well as strengthening its relationships with other veterinary sector bodies, the BVU has also sought to expand its collaborative links with organisations within Unite, which is the UK’s largest trade union. The branch has also developed an equalities team, which has expanded from a single officer, in an effort to improve its response to member reports of discrimination, while its committee has completed its own equality training.
The committee itself also expanded in recent years to include veterinary care assistants, receptionists, veterinary students and student nurses among its membership.