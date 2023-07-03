3 Jul
An initial hearing is now set to take place later this year, with the potential for a more detailed investigation to follow, after the plea was backed by senior Welsh politicians.
Senior Welsh politicians have approved plans for an initial inquiry to examine how the country’s veterinary services have been impacted by corporate influence.
An initial hearing is now expected to take place later this year, with the potential for a further, more detailed, investigation to follow in the future.
The plan, which was approved by members of the Senedd petitions committee today (3 July), follows a recent discussion session at the Cardiff legislature and the publication of submissions from individuals and organisations, including the BVA.
Speaking after the 21 June event, committee chairman Jack Sargeant questioned whether the current balance was good for any area of business, not just the veterinary sector.
He said: “I think it’s fair to say there is a piece of work for the Senedd to do on this and it’s about looking at who can do that, who’s best placed to do that and when we can make that happen.
“I would encourage those with views on the matter to contact the petitions committee. We will consider that as part of our work programme and the normal process of a petition.”
While he wouldn’t be drawn on potential options for action, Mr Sargeant argued Wales could provide a lead in the area regardless of whether UK Government intervention would be needed in the future.
He also welcomed recent interventions by the Competition and Markets Authority, which have seen four of the main corporate entities made the subject of acquisition inquiries over the past two years.
The committee’s interventions come in response to a petition which called for an inquiry into the “corporate takeover” of the veterinary sector in Wales.
The petition’s organiser, Anglesey-based welfare campaigner Linda Joyce-Jones, told the 21 June event that the profession’s principles had been “lost” following changes to the rules on practice ownership in the late 1990s.
Her fight for change has been inspired by the death of her pet cat Rosa, whose case she believed was mishandled, five years ago and she feels her case is not an isolated one.
She said: “There are millions of Rosas out there and that’s why I’m calling for this inquiry.”
She also described the moves of former RCVS and BVA presidents to senior corporate roles as “predictable”.
Current RCVS president Melissa Donald was among the attendees, along with representatives of welfare groups and related industry organisations, plus several Senedd members, although the BVA was not represented.
But, while the association acknowledged there had been “significant changes” within the sector in recent years, its submission argued independent practices were still thriving.
It added: “We believe there is space in the profession for a variety of business models and healthy competition gives clients a wider choice of services.
“As a membership community we are committed to representing vets, from all backgrounds and disciplines, no matter who they are employed by.”
Meanwhile, Eileen Jones, chief executive of Friends of Animals Wales, gave an emotional warning that the country was now facing a welfare crisis because of what she described as a “perfect storm” over the last three years.
She said: “The cost of veterinary treatment means we are turning healthy animals away because we can’t afford them.
“We came into rescue to save animals and change lives. Every day we’re trying to keep this tsunami of animals alive.”
A one-day hearing is now expected to take place this autumn, which Mr Sargeant told today’s meeting would “leave space” for the Senedd’s economy, trade and rural affairs committee to examine it in more detail later.
Although the latter body has expressed support for an inquiry, the meeting heard it was unlikely to be able to undertake its own probe for another two terms, potentially until next spring or summer, because of its current schedule of work.