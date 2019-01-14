I have, seemingly, started a trend of food and drink with Oreo and Guinness who, if you hadn’t already guessed, are black and white moggies. One of my colleagues names all of her dogs “old lady” names, which is quite unusual, while my favourite client trend is rabbits all named after different types of tea (although I do love tea, so that’s probably why). One of the most unique themes I came across was Egyptian pharaohs or pharaohs wives – definitely no confusion in the waiting room with those.