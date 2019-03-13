13 Mar
Instead of fielding answers in response to ”why did you want to be a vet?”, Ami Sawran explains why working on a farm is her true calling.
I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about purpose lately…
I suspect, as a lot of veterinary students prepare for finals and graduation, they’re probably wondering what theirs is, too. They’re only a handful of years into this career and they’ve probably had to answer “why did you want to be a vet?” thousands of times.
Has anyone ever come up with a unique and succinct answer to that? I haven’t – and most vets I ask get a far-away look before trying to decide whether the answer they recounted to an admissions board still stands. The more I find out about the directions this career can pull you in, the more inane my answer sounds.
What I can answer, is why I work in farm.
Working with livestock gives me a unique opportunity to spend my days tending to different species – ranging from commercial beef cows to pet sheep, high-value imported alpacas to pigs that live in kitchens.
No one day is the same. My clients have unique and different connections to their animals; of course, commercial interest can predominate, but there are deep emotional connections to herds as well as individuals, and some relationships where it’s hard to determine who is keeping who alive and well.
This is why, as you may have gathered from a previous column, it makes me sad to see the general public and media turning their back on farmers of commercial livestock. I suspect this growing societal resentment has had something to do with the diminished interest in farm animal veterinary careers among vet students, too.
We spend a lot of time with clinical students in our practice and I am a little disappointed so many talented, intelligent and capable students seem to feel bad about it, but have absolutely no interest in a career in farm animal vetting.
A stereotypical image of a farmer seems to be imprinted on their minds already; his animals are numbers, he won’t spend on diagnostics and he’ll never take a chance on an animal that is beyond her most profitable years. I won’t call this farmer mythical, but I can say with certainty this isn’t the person I meet several times every day.
Where is this disconnect coming from? Is it because farming has closed its doors as a defence against a media battering or is it we don’t want to get our hands, feet, everything dirty in pursuit of what is actually going on?
I’ve had students say they don’t feel connected to the profession because they aren’t from rural backgrounds and worry they won’t be accepted, but to this I say: I have never seen farmers more enthusiastic than when a potential new farm vet accompanies me to a visit. They’re always keen to know whether the student intends to explore farm work, and many seem a little disheartened when they reveal their intention to do anything but.
So, students, if you’re on the fence, let me hit you with some selling points:
If anyone is still on the fence, I’d be more than happy to talk any queries out. Feel free to DM me on Twitter via @ami_vet.