A 2010 paper in Vet Record proposes some ideas as to why, and I agree with much of it. The kind of person who wants to become a vet is likely to have different feelings about animals than the kind of person who wants to become, say, an investment banker, and yet, he or she will spend much of his or her daily life seeing animals suffer, causing them pain and distress in an attempt to prevent further suffering and, occasionally, killing them.