The olfactory bulb pokes out right at the front of the brain (evolutionarily speaking, it’s one of the most ancient parts of its anatomy) and is hotwired right into the limbic system, which may be why smell is so much better at evoking emotion rather than memory. I can be in a strange practice, with staff I’ve never met before, but the whiff of hibiscrub, parvocide and surgical spirit will still make me feel right at home.