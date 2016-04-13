Being second-guessed

Our customers, more than ever, have access to a wealth of medical knowledge beyond anything I could have dreamed of when I was at university (we did have access to the internet back then, but it involved black screens with green text and I was far too busy watching The X-Files to have time for that). Anything said in the consult room can be checked and verified (or not) in the comfort of the client’s home – or even just outside the door on their smartphone.