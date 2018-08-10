“When you’re in your thirties it’s very hard to make a new friend. Whatever the group is that you’ve got now, that’s who you’re going with; you’re not interviewing, you’re not looking at any new people, you’re not interested in seeing any applications. They don’t know the places. They don’t know the food. They don’t know the activities. If I meet a guy in a club or a gym or some place: look, I’m sure you’re a very nice person, you seem to have a lot of potential, but we’re just not hiring right now.”