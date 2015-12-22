I’m not sure what it is about the onset of festivities; I’d like to think people use their yuletide break as a time to re-evaluate the quality of life of their pets, rather than they don’t like the idea of their elderly, incontinent moggie still being around when Great Aunt Nelly descends on the household. But the net result is the same: the weeks leading up to Christmas are a peak time for euthanasias. My personal record was five put-to-sleeps during a morning surgery on 23 December a few years ago.