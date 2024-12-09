9 Dec 2024
Specialists from the soft tissue surgery service at the University of Edinburgh’s Hospital for Small Animals have developed a free online resource to help veterinary professionals improve post-surgery patient care.
The Refined Edinburgh Surgical Infection Surveillance and Tracking Questionnaire (RESIST-Q) is designed to enhance the monitoring and management of surgical site infections (SSIs) in veterinary practices.
By employing a caregiver-based questionnaire, RESIST-Q offers a streamlined, efficient method for detecting surgical site infections that might otherwise go unreported.
The survey integrates active surveillance methods to provide an accurate, proactive approach to SSI detection and prevention, and has been developed over three years, refined by surgical resident Owen Glenn and surgery nurse Ebba Orjefelt.
Kelly Blacklock, RCVS specialist in soft tissue surgery and RESIST-Q developer, said: “By using RESIST-Q, our clinicians have been able to detect surgery site infections promptly and with more accuracy than before, allowing for timely interventions and improved infection control.
“We hope that by sharing this tool with our referring vets, they and their patients can benefit.”