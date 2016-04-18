Young boxers seem to have a different pattern of renal disease than other breeds of dog – in fact, the changes have been likened to the human condition juvenile nephronophthisis1,9. Based on the histological lesions and information from human studies, it is suggested renal damage in young boxers is due to reflux of urine from the bladder causing chronic pyelonephritis1,9,10. This may start in utero, causing disrupted development, but continues to progress after birth, even if the reflux and pyelonephritis are corrected. The reflux could be caused by incompetence in the ureteric muscle and a genetic origin has been suggested, but not proven9.