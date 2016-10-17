Insulin is produced usually only in response to feeding to remove glucose from circulation. However, excessive production of insulin or insulin-like factors occurs in a variety of pathological states and can result in hypoglycaemia. The most severe obvious cause is an insulinoma – a tumour of beta pancreatic cells. Other non-beta cell neoplasms that cause hypoglycaemia include hepatomas and hepatic carcinomas. These neoplasms cause hypoglycaemia via secretion of insulin-like peptides and accelerated consumption of glucose by the tumour cells (Koeing, 2009).