11 Dec 2024
New investment announced by the Government is intended to enable the APHA to improve and extend key infrastructure at its Surrey base.
A £200 million funding package to upgrade the APHA’s Weybridge headquarters has been announced by the UK Government.
Officials say the investment will allow the agency to replace its current biosecurity facilities and expand its capacity to prevent, detect and react to outbreaks of disease.
Concerns about the future of the Surrey site have been raised repeatedly in the past few years, amid fears a multi-billion-pound settlement may be necessary.
APHA chief executive Jenny Stewart said: “This funding is hugely welcomed to support crucial upgrades that will allow us to continue delivering the disease surveillance, detection and research work which protects against new and existing threats.
“The work we do is world-leading, and this funding affirms the Government’s commitment to protecting animal and plant health and will help us protect the economy from disease risk.”
The investment has also been presented as part of the Plan for Change launched by the Government last week to set out six key delivery missions between now and the next General Election.
Defra secretary Steve Reed said: “Animal disease represents a significant risk to Britain’s farmers, global trade and human health.
“We inherited laboratories at Weybridge in poor condition, reducing our ability to respond to animal disease outbreaks.”