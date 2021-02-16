16 Feb 2021
Latest edition of NOAH Compendium of Data Sheets for Animal Medicines has larger range of products and all practices will receive it free.
NOAH has released the 2021 edition of its compendium, with every practice in the UK set to have received a free copy.
The latest version of the NOAH Compendium of Data Sheets for Animal Medicines features an even larger range of products, with the organisation saying it complements the online version and its compendium app.
Special editions of the book, commissioned by the Animal Medicines Training Regulatory Authority will be available shortly for SQPs.
NOAH chief executive Dawn Howard said: ”The NOAH compendium helps ensure appropriate access and responsible use of medicines for all animals. Once again, the number of products included has increased, providing even more valuable information for prescribers and users of animal medicines.
“We are also pleased to have seen an increase in use of the website and app in the past year – with 2 million visits to the compendium website, representing an increase of 29%, from nearly 80,0000 users. At the same time app usage has increased by 45% and now averages 45,000 users a month.”
Ms Howard added: “To find out more about how the compendium is used and to help identify future needs, we will shortly be launching a survey of users who work in veterinary practices.
“Our survey will give users of the compendium the opportunity to say how they think we can improve it to assist them in prescribing veterinary medicines and advising animal keepers on their use. We look forward to getting your views”.
Practices that have not received a free copy can email NOAH.