The most common causes of perioperative mortality are bleeding, transcalvarian herniation (brain herniation through the craniectomy site), ischaemic lesions and increased ICP (mainly due to oedema). Reported median survival times following resection of a single or multiple meningioma ranges from 21.7 to 37 months1,2,3,4,10 and multiple meningiomas identified on MRI do not worsen prognosis2. However, meningiomas of the caudal fossa bear a poorer prognosis as surgical procedures are less described and are associated with higher risks of comorbidities1,2,10.