A caudal median sternotomy of the two most caudal sternebrae was performed to improve visualisation and access the herniated spleen. An omental adhesion between the spleen and cranial pericardium was identified, and was preventing reduction of the spleen. On further inspection, the omentum was found to be herniated through an additional defect in the midline of the cranial pericardium and was adhered to the cranial mediastinal structures (Figure 3).