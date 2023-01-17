A well-led crash requires a designated leader to oversee the task, to take that helicopter view and observe it all. Can I do all of the roles needed during a crash? Well, you’d hope so, given I’m almost finished with the residency. Do I do all of the roles during a crash? Generally, no, that probably wouldn’t be an efficient use of my time. Why should I spend the time intubating the patient when three other people are present that are more than capable of doing that procedure? What happens if I’m trying to intubate the patient when plenty of capable people are around me and other tasks need completing, such as obtaining vascular access, or more extreme, surgical procedures such as opening the chest?