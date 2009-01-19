You’ve got your feet up in front of the telly and the phone starts to ring. There are other people in the house and you assume one of them will answer it, but the ringing continues. You try to call out to someone, but your mouth is full of flapjack and it comes out as a muffled spray of sugared cereal fragments. You decide to let it ring, but then you begin to wonder who it could be. Have you won The National Lottery, or has your extremely wealthy spinster great aunt finally expired? It continues with its insistent ring, and you eventually decide that you have no alternative but to answer it. So you jump up and run to the phone and, just as you pick it up, it stops.