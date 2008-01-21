Your canine patients certainly will, and if they find the result suitably stimulating, the males are likely to cock their legs against the first vertical surface they meet. Cats will have a sniff too, and although it may be less obvious, the scent can have a marked effect upon their behaviour, so why don’t we all have a waiting room scent vapouriser plugged in? And the scent of a carnivore may have devastating psychological consequences for a prey species such as a mouse or a rabbit, which will be convinced that they are about to end up as its next meal, so we should certainly keep that in mind when hospitalising them.