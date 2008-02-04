No more Labradors

A couple of weeks back, the Dominatrix and I were out strolling in the open spaces of Ruislip when Cleo attracted the attention of yet another oversexed Labrador. She ran off into the undergrowth and stuck her bum firmly into a bush as he tried to mount her, but eventually the offending dog responded to our shouts and the calls of the middle-aged couple out walking him and ran back to them. He then immediately turned back to harass poor Cleo again, before eventually being called away. The third time he did it, Cleo growled a warning at him, something she had never done before.