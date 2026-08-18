18 Aug 2026
CVS’ grant programme will fund one PhD studentship of up to £30,000 per annum for a maximum of three years.
CVS has opened applications for its Clinical Research Grants funding call.
A major care provider is inviting academics in the UK and Australia to apply for funding to undertake research focused on preventative veterinary medicine.
CVS has opened applications for its Clinical Research Grants funding call, an annual grants programme supporting research that delivers improvements for animals under veterinary care and generates evidence that can be translated into everyday clinical practice.
The 2026 programme will follow the theme: “Research to support evidence-based preventative interventions that improve the long-term health, welfare and quality of life of animals.”
The veterinary group said it is looking to fund research that generates robust evidence to support healthy ageing in patients.
It welcomes projects improving understanding of how preventative interventions can delay or prevent disease onset, improve lifelong health outcomes, enhance animal welfare and quality of life, improve owner engagement, reduce avoidable morbidity and healthcare costs and support more sustainable and efficient delivery of veterinary care.
CVS said it particularly encourages initiatives utilising large-scale clinical datasets, involving collaboration with its practices, generating evidence that can be rapidly translated into practice, and addressing significant disease burden within primary care animal populations.
The grant programme will fund one PhD studentship of up to £30,000 per annum for a maximum of three years, representing a total potential investment of £90,000.
CVS director of research and data science Imogen Schofield said: “Preventative healthcare is fundamental to improving the long-term health and welfare of animals, yet many areas of veterinary preventative medicine still lack the evidence needed to guide best practice.
“Through this year’s Clinical Research Grants funding call, we want to support research that generates meaningful evidence and helps veterinary teams make informed decisions that improve patient outcomes throughout an animal’s life.”
Applications close on 27 November, with a final funding decision to be made in March next year before the project starts at the beginning of the 2027/28 academic year.
More information on eligibility criteria and how to apply can be found at CVS’ website.