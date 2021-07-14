How do these results refine your differential diagnosis list?

At this stage, metabolic and cardiac disease were considered unlikely to be the cause of collapse with the previous work-up. A high vagal tone seems to be the cause of the bradycardia and hence the collapse. Ophthalmic, respiratory and abdominal causes of high vagal tone have been excluded already. Conversely, neurological causes seem the most likely cause of bradycardia and collapse.