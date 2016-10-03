Aggressive pain relief is necessary in the initial postoperative period and some haemorrhage is to be expected. As with all surgeries, the importance of managing the client’s expectations, as well as excellent communication, cannot be overestimated. A prolonged postoperative period of hospitalisation may be required. For this reason, patients of good temperament are better suited to this procedure than aggressive or nervous dogs, whose natural tendencies may be exacerbated by fear, pain and anxiety resulting from a change in their daily routine.