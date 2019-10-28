However, in other patients, even the presence of one or two distichia can be associated with marked signs of ocular irritation, including corneal ulceration. As a rule of thumb, it can be considered that if distichia are to cause any clinical problems, they are more likely to do so from puppyhood onwards, and in cases of older patients with no history of ocular irritation throughout their lives, it is prudent not to assume the distichiasis is to be blamed for the clinical signs.