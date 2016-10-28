While widely available and often short acting in nature, the use of progestogens (injection, implant or orally) has both positive and negatives towards their use and work through the feedback loops that exist. Given in female dogs, they can produce an artificial luteal phase, thus they should not be given to those intended for breeding and have been associated with increased risks of infertility and pyometra (Wiebe & Howard, 2009). In male dogs, they are short acting with side effects associated with longer term use, including increased appetite and diabetes mellitus (Kutzler, 2010).