24 Nov 2026
The ambulance service transports more than 1,000 dogs per year to centres where they can be rehomed or receive veterinary care.
A canine ambulance service run by a leading dog welfare charity is celebrating a century in operation.
Dogs Trust’s ambulance service, which transports more than 1,000 dogs per year, turns 100 years old in 2026.
Founded in 1891, the National Canine Defence League – which would later become Dogs Trust in 2003 – purchased its first ambulance in 1926.
Operating out of its Penrith transfer centre, the charity now has a fleet of five ambulances that last year travelled a total of 161,000 miles, rescuing abandoned or neglected dogs and transporting them to centres where they can be rehomed or receive veterinary care.
Dogs Trust transfer driver Aimee Turner said: “Our ambulance service is essential to the lives of so many unwanted and stray dogs.
“After the trauma these dogs have faced, getting into the ambulance can be another distressing moment for them.
“But our ambulances are state-of-the-art, meticulously designed with the dogs’ well-being foremost in mind, ensuring they are calm and comfortable on any journey.”
She added: “Some dogs stay in your mind, like the day I collected Buddy. He was frightened, barking in fear, and he didn’t understand what would happen to him next.
“Buddy’s happy future began with a trip in our ambulance, just like it does for many thousands of dogs that have been saved in the last 100 years, and that is a milestone worth celebrating.”
TV vet Scott Miller, whose dog Mango was rescued by the service, said: “I know how essential the charity’s ambulance service is and how life-changing it is for many dogs like my Mango.
“Congratulations to Dogs Trust on 100 years of their ambulance service, and keep up this amazing work making such a positive difference for dogs and the people who love them.”