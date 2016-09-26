A multicentre (placebo-controlled, blinded) study (Beata et al, 2007) evaluated the anxiolytic effects of α-casozepine in 34 cats. At the end of the study, 10 of the 14 cats judged to have a successful outcome were from the α-casozepine group. Specific support for the use of α-casozepine in idiopathic FLUTD is lacking and daily administration of oral medications may be stressful for some cats; however, α-casozepine can also be delivered in therapeutic foods. Suggested dose rate α-casozepine (less than 5kg – 75mg/cat by mouth every 24 hours; greater than 5kg –150mg/cat by mouth every 24 hours). All treatments are palliative.