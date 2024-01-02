The apex is punctured, and the introducer sheath is delivered into the left ventricle. The valve-crossing device is inserted through the sheath into the left ventricle, and then both the sheath and valve-crossing device are advanced across the MV into the left atrium. The valve-crossing device is withdrawn. The delivery system loaded with the clamp is fed into the sheath and advanced into the left atrium. The position of the clamp is adjusted into the centre of the MV. The delivery system is then withdrawn slowly so the front clamp is exteriorised into the left atrium, and the rear clamp is in the left ventricle. The leaflets of mitral valve are captured within the clamps. The closed ring is moved forward and sleeved outside the periphery of the clamp so the clamping arms can close toward the central line and the clamping is tighter11.