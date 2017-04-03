However, due to the location of the mass and the need for, at minimum, 20mm margin where possible, primary closure would not have been feasible. Potential existed to close the surgical wound with an axial pattern graft based on three arteries (the superior and inferior labial arteries, together with the angularis oris artery; Yates et al, 2007), but, if the flap failed, it would have had catastrophic consequences.