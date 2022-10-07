In this article, the author describes how she treated hyperthyroidism in a dog with a cervical mass using only carbimazole – a drug not currently licensed for use in dogs. The author’s patient was showing marked signs of hyperthyroidism that were normalised over 23 months by the administration of carbimazole once daily, starting at 30mg/day and reducing in stages to 15mg/day. This case demonstrates that the use of carbimazole is a new and effective option for controlling hormone levels and clinical signs of hyperthyroidism in dogs when surgery is not possible.