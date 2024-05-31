31 May 2024
Setting up a new veterinary practice is exciting. However, it comes with a long to-do list. From business plans and finance through to choosing a practice management system, kitting out the surgical suite and selecting a wholesaler, that list is long. Having expert support to guide you through the path to practice ownership can be invaluable.
Becky Keeble BVM&S, MRCVS and Sara Murray BVM&S, MRCVS had a shared dream to start their own practice. That dream is now a reality. Heritage Vets opened its doors in April 2024 and the pair have not looked back. With two veterinary nurses and two receptionists completing the team, the practice waiting room is bustling and the ops list is filling up.
Opening day marked the culmination of months of meticulous planning and anticipation. And while the vision for Heritage Vets was very much their own, early on in the process, Becky and Sara decided that the expert team at Covetrus was the perfect fit to help them bring their vision to life. With a friendly personal touch, Covetrus was there every step of the way. And while they might not have been able to remove every bump in the road, it certainly helped smooth the ride.
From the early days of brain-storming round Becky’s kitchen table to finally opening the doors, the path to ownership was a busy, but rewarding time. Becky explains that from the outset, navigating the intricacies of setting up a practice was challenging. With demanding work lives as well as young families to care for, they were looking for a trusted partner to join them on their journey.
“We had a very clear vision for Heritage Vets. Seeing owners through both the good times and the bad is a privilege. We are passionate about looking after both our patients and our clients and wanted that to shine through when owners walked through our doors. But we also wanted our team to be a priority. Having full autonomy to look after them and help nurture the love for the veterinary profession that we both share was central to that vision.”
Becky adds that knowing what they wanted was one thing but making that dream a reality was another. “Quite early on we realised we needed a supportive wholesale partner who could guide us, leaving us with more time to focus on the aspects of practice planning that needed our input. Recruiting our team for example. Or researching and picking our laparoscopy equipment.”
A meeting at the London Vet Show proved pivotal. After an introduction to the team at Covetrus, Becky says the comprehensive suite of solutions they offered immediately set the company apart. With Becky and Sara’s time at a premium, the benefits of an integrated approach to practice set-up and a single partner handling everything from practice management systems to supply chain logistics was a game-changer. The ethos of the Premier Buying Group (PBG), which is part of the Covetrus group, also caught Becky and Sara’s attention and cemented their decision that Covetrus was the right fit for them.
From this initial meeting, the pace to practice ownership picked up. Becky says, “We wouldn’t be in the position we are, with the practice already open and welcoming clients, without Christie, our Covetrus representative. She really went above and beyond, especially in the early days.”
Becky added that Christie’s support has remained instrumental throughout the process, helping smooth the inevitable bumps in the road, as well as organising a pre-launch lunch and learn for Heritage staff. “Christie even came to the practice to help us unpack our first order and make sure we were set up and ready for the off. She’s very much part of the team.”
As the process has unfolded, having a buying group that communicates so well with the wholesaler has proved invaluable and Becky highlighted the value of working with Premier Buying Group. “Graham at PBG exceeded all our expectations. If we needed to meet in the evening or at the weekend to fit around our working hours, he would make sure it happened. His knowledge is second to none. Setting up a practice is not without its challenges, but Graham and Christie have been that safe pair of hands we needed to help keep our stress levels to an absolute minimum.”
The PBG, with bigger purchasing power and pooled resources enabled Becky and Sarah to:
From the first meeting in November, to the present day with a pristine operating suite, bustling waiting room and the doors well and truly open, Covetrus has been there to support Becky and Sara, seamlessly integrating with their vision. “The team at Covetrus feels like part of Heritage Vets. They ‘get’ us and their expertise and shared enthusiasm for the success of the practice is unparalleled. We cannot wait to see what the future holds”
