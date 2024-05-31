Supportive guidance

As the process has unfolded, having a buying group that communicates so well with the wholesaler has proved invaluable and Becky highlighted the value of working with Premier Buying Group. “Graham at PBG exceeded all our expectations. If we needed to meet in the evening or at the weekend to fit around our working hours, he would make sure it happened. His knowledge is second to none. Setting up a practice is not without its challenges, but Graham and Christie have been that safe pair of hands we needed to help keep our stress levels to an absolute minimum.”