As an advanced practitioner in cardiology and small animal surgery, with 25 years of experience in general small animal practice before joining ACSN, the author has a range of skills with which to assist the practices she attends. Across 2021, she recorded the surgeries she performed, the patient details and outcomes, echocardiographic diagnoses and treatments, along with the number of abdominal ultrasound scans and other investigations. The purpose of this paper is to summarise the caseload of one peripatetic advanced practitioner as we navigate our way out of uncertain times.