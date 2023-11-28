Figure 4. Oscar, a five-year-old male neutered pug, experienced several episodes of falling/fainting since he was a puppy, occurring on approximately a monthly basis. An implantable loop recorder (ILR) was used to determine the cause of Oscar’s fainting. Oscar, a five-year-old male neutered pug, experienced several episodes of falling/fainting since he was a puppy, occurring on approximately a monthly basis. An implantable loop recorder (ILR) was used to determine the cause of Oscar’s fainting. A few weeks after the ILR implantation, the dog was particularly excited, jumped on his owner’s lap and “keeled over” unconscious, with rigid legs and extended neck for approximately 30 seconds, before regaining full consciousness and gait. The owner used the dedicated ILR remote control (also named “Patient Assistant”) to record the event. ILR interrogation revealed the presence of a tachycardia-induced prolonged sinus arrest. The heart rate before the event was approaching 300bpm (period of excitement) and was abruptly interrupted by profound bradycardia lasting approximately 20 seconds during which the Patient Assistant was activated. Figure 4a shows the RR interval (inversely proportional to heart rate) that drops significantly during the period of tachycardia and rises suddenly during the fainting episode. Figure 4b shows the electrocardiogram trace recorded by the ILR during the period of profound bradycardia (highlighted in yellow).