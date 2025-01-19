Ecg4vets provides cost‑free ECG and Holter equipment that stays in your practice, ready whenever you need it. There is no upfront investment, no maintenance burden, and no need to share devices between branches. The equipment is supplied on a free‑loan basis, allowing teams to run ECGs and Holter studies as often as clinically required without worrying about hardware costs or availability. Clinicians can record as many ECGs as they wish and are only charged for the studies that are actually analysed and reported by a specialist – at a highly competitive cost.