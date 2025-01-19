19 January 2025
Find out about Ecg4vets, cost‑free ECG and Holter equipment that stays in your practice, ready whenever you need it
Electrocardiography (ECG) remains one of the most valuable tools for assessing cardiac rhythm, monitoring long‑term heart conditions, and supporting safe anaesthesia in veterinary patients.
Yet in many first‑opinion practices, ECGs and Holter studies are underused simply because the workflow can feel cumbersome: equipment is expensive, interpretation is time‑consuming, and confidence varies depending on the clinician’s experience. Ecg4vets was created to remove these barriers and make high‑quality cardiac diagnostics accessible, efficient, and easy to integrate into everyday practice.
Ecg4vets provides cost‑free ECG and Holter equipment that stays in your practice, ready whenever you need it. There is no upfront investment, no maintenance burden, and no need to share devices between branches. The equipment is supplied on a free‑loan basis, allowing teams to run ECGs and Holter studies as often as clinically required without worrying about hardware costs or availability. Clinicians can record as many ECGs as they wish and are only charged for the studies that are actually analysed and reported by a specialist – at a highly competitive cost.
Recordings are uploaded through a simple, intuitive app designed to fit seamlessly into busy clinical workflows. Once submitted, each case is reviewed by a veterinary cardiology specialist. Reports are clear, structured, and clinically actionable, supporting confident decision‑making in a wide range of scenarios – from diagnosing and monitoring arrhythmias to evaluating syncopal episodes, performing pre‑anaesthetic assessments, managing geriatric patients, and conducting pedigree heart screening.
For practices without in‑house cardiology expertise, Ecg4vets offers a reliable way to enhance cardiac care without increasing workload. For those already performing ECGs, it provides specialist interpretation that complements existing clinical skills. And for teams looking to improve client communication, the structured reports help explain findings clearly and support discussions around treatment, monitoring, and long‑term management.
With ecg4vets, the equipment remains in‑house, and clinicians can run ECGs at the exact moment they are needed – during a consultation, before anaesthesia, or when a patient presents with intermittent signs. This immediacy improves diagnostic accuracy and reduces delays that can occur when relying on renting external equipment or opting for referral pathways.
Ecg4vets is designed to make cardiac diagnostics more accessible, more efficient, and more clinically meaningful for general practitioners. By combining free‑loan equipment with specialist interpretation, it offers a modern, streamlined approach that supports both patient care and practice workflow.
