22 Oct 2026
Colleagues hailed the “enthusiasm, expertise and distinctive character” of Hal Thompson, who has died aged 81.
Hal Thompson, former lecturer in veterinary pathology at the University of Glasgow, has died aged 81.
Tributes have been paid to Hal Thompson, former lecturer in veterinary pathology at the University of Glasgow, following his death aged 81.
Born in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, in 1945, Dr Thompson left home for Glasgow aged 17.
He graduated from the University of Glasgow with a degree in veterinary medicine in 1967, becoming an assistant lecturer in veterinary pathology there that same year.
In June 1970, he married Trinity College, Dublin vet graduate Patsy Oakman, before being promoted to lecturer later that year.
Following the births of his daughters Ellen and Joan (born in 1971 and 1974, respectively), Dr Thompson was appointed senior lecturer at the university in 1976.
He retired from Glasgow’s vet school after 43 years in September 2010, although his association with the institution continued as an honorary senior research fellow.
The university said Dr Thompson will be remembered “with great fondness” by generations of colleagues and students, adding: “His enthusiasm, expertise and distinctive character left a lasting impression on many who had the privilege of learning from and working alongside him.
“Students were in awe as a great but gentle giant, so knowledgeable, compassionate with a wonderful sense of place and humour and he was a master storyteller.”
Dr Thompson returned to the School of Biodiversity, One Health and Veterinary Medicine’s Garscube Campus in February for a memorial to colleagues who died last year.
The university said: “It was heartening to see so many people keen to spend a few moments with him, share memories and enjoy a bit of craic.
“Hal seemed genuinely unaware of the affection in which he was held and the profound impact he had made on so many lives.
“He was, without doubt, one of the true giants of our own community, and the world will be a much duller place without him.
“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his daughters, Ellen and Joan, and with all who knew and loved him.”
VetPartners’ director of clinical research Rachel Dean paid tribute to him.
The Glasgow graduate wrote on LinkedIn: “So sad to hear of the passing of the entirely unique Dr Hal Thompson.
“A legend in our time, rest well Hal you have made your mark on this world.”
Glasgow’s professor of veterinary surgery and remote and rural medicine, Patrick Pollock, described him as “simply irreplaceable”.
He wrote on LinkedIn: “Beneath the humour, the irreverence and that wonderfully mischievous character was a man who cared deeply about his students, his colleagues, his animals and his profession.
“The veterinary profession has lost one of its great characters. Rest easy, Hal. Thank you for the laughter, the learning, the friendship and the memories.
“A true giant, and what a privilege it was to know him.”