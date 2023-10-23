23 Oct 2023
The charity has revealed the scale of the problem after a cat and four kittens were found abandoned in a lay-by near Hull.
Two of the cats dumped near Hull feature in RSPCA's latest awareness campaign on abandonments. Image: © RSPCA
More animal abandonments were reported to the RSPCA last month than at the same point in any of the preceding three years, the charity has revealed.
The trend has been outlined after an investigation was launched following the discovery of a badly injured cat, plus four kittens, in an East Yorkshire lay-by.
Meanwhile, figures released as part of the charity’s Adoptober campaign show more than 10,000 fewer animals were moved out of its care and into new homes last year than in 2019.
Concern has been building for some time about a potential surge in abandonments linked to factors including the cost-of-living crisis and post-pandemic pressures.
The RSPCA said 1,969 abandonment incidents were reported to them in September, a higher total than the same month in either 2020, 2021 or 2022.
Although new homes were found for 27,535 animals last year, that figure is around 30% lower than the 39,178 the organisation recorded in 2019 and officials say their rescue centres are already full of animals needing new homes.
The scale of the crisis was indicated after officers issued an appeal for information about the discovery of a cat and four kittens in a lay-by next to the A1079 in Dunswell, near Hull, on 22 September.
The female adult cat, who has now been named Luna, was found with serious injuries including a fractured leg and hip, though it is not clear whether she was dumped in that state or whether she had been hit by a car.
Both Luna and her kittens are now set to be adopted and the RSPCA said it will contribute towards the costs of health checks, vaccinations and microchipping before they are rehomed.
Anyone with information can contact the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0800 1238018.
Picture of two of the animals found attached