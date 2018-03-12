The presence of a characteristic type of fluid in the peritoneal cavity or, less frequently, the pleural cavity, is one of the most diagnostic features of the effusive form of FIP. The fluid is usually yellow-tinged, due to the presence of bilirubin as a product of microhaemorrhage and the breakdown of erythrocytes by macrophages. FIP effusions are classified as protein-rich transudates, as they have variable, low cellularity and high protein content, which explains the granular basophilic background seen on cytology.