5 May 2023
If you’ve got a head for heights, then the UK’s biggest freefall abseil may be the challenge for you – but you’ll have to be quick to get involved.
Veterinary professionals are being invited to tackle the UK’s biggest freefall abseil to help raise funds for Vetlife – but there are only a few days to secure a place.
Fund-raisers, together with members of the BVA, VetsDigital and Elanco, are due to face the 262 foot ArcelorMittal Orbit in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Vetlife Day (16 June).
Participants will each pledge to raise a minimum of £150 for the charity, who will cover their ticket costs.
The event has been organised in response to the soaring need for the charity’s services in recent times.
A Vetlife spokesperson said: “In 2022 Vetlife experienced an increase in demand for all its services, with applications for financial support rocketing by more than three times that of the prior year.
“To accommodate the ever-rising need for support, donations from fund-raisers are vital.
“The Vetlife Day abseil is not just a brilliant opportunity for participants to challenge themselves, but also raise funds, which will help support the veterinary community.”
To take part, email [email protected] by next Wednesday 10 May.