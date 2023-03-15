15 Mar 2023
The BVA president has called for a single point of access to be developed for microchip databases to ease the burden on vets as industry officials say work on the issue has already begun.
Image © Elvira / Adobe Stock
Senior veterinary and charitable sector officials have welcomed Government moves to make the microchipping of cats compulsory from next year.
But the BVA has also called for more to be done to make access to microchip details easier for vets, amid the sector’s continuing workforce shortages.
Defra announced plans requiring all owned cats to be microchipped before they are 20 weeks old earlier this week.
Owners whose cats are not microchipped by 10 June 2024 will have 21 days to implant one or risk a fine of up to £500.
David Bowles, the RSPCA’s head of campaigns and public affairs, said the measure was “a huge step forward for feline welfare”.
He said: “Microchipping is an absolutely essential component of being a responsible pet owner.
“We have seen innumerable stories of non-microchipped cats that have been hit by a car or strayed who never get reunited with their owner, as well as the happy stories where cats have been reunited with their owners by our dedicated officers thanks to this tiny chip.
“We are hopeful that now we will see more happy stories than sad ones.”
BVA president Malcolm Morley also welcomed the plan, but warned his organisation was still concerned that “the multitude of databases offering microchip registrations makes the identification process slow and labour intensive”.
He added: “We’re mindful of the increased administrative burden compulsory microchipping of dogs brought to vet practices.
“Today, the veterinary workforce is under even more strain and so with just over a year until the new rules come into effect, this issue must be resolved with the introduction of a single point of access to all animal database records for practices and owners.”
A new industry body, the Association of Microchip Database Operators, was recently launched and officials say work is underway to address the issue.
A spokesperson said Defra would be kept informed of any developments and encouraged vets to visit the Check-a-Chip website for further guidance in the interim.