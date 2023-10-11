11 Oct 2023
A major charity is recommending a range of measures, including veterinary advice, ahead of season.
Image © Firn / Adobe Stock
Dog owners are being urged to act now, including seeking veterinary advice, to help reduce the chances of their pets becoming fearful of the noise from fireworks.
The plea has been issued by Dogs Trust after nearly half of respondents to its National Dog Survey said their pet showed signs of anxiety when fireworks went off.
With events including Halloween, Bonfire Night and Diwali all coming up in the next month, the charity is urging owners to prepare for the season in advance.
Potential actions suggested by the group include creating a safe space within the home for dogs to retreat to if they are worried and seeking veterinary advice on how to help them, potentially including the use of medication.
Jenna Kiddle, the charity’s head of canine behaviour, said: “Fear of fireworks is worryingly common in dogs of all ages, and can develop over time, even if your dog hasn’t responded before.
“Dogs respond to fireworks in a range of different ways, so it’s crucial to have a clear plan, ahead of time, to help your own dog cope.”
Almost 370,000 dog owners, relating to more than 440,000 animals, completed the survey in which 45% of respondents said their dogs were not always calm during periods of firework noise.
Further advice is available on the Dogs Trust website.