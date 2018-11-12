Of course, a complex relationship exists between movement and energy expenditure, which needs to take multiple variables – such as age and body mass – into account. However, a more active lifestyle – that includes more walking – is one factor associated with successful weight loss in humans4. In one study in overweight dogs, one group was put on diet-only treatment, while another had a fitness-and-diet treatment. Lean body mass was preserved during weight loss in the fitness-and-diet group, but not in the diet-alone group – implying a similar positive contribution of physical activity5.