Lung auscultation and respiratory rate can be helpful if there is a suspicion of pulmonary oedema or pleural effusion. Jugular distension or pulsation can also be assessed. Conversely, patients can be dehydrated secondary to vomiting and anorexia. Bradycardia or other dysrhythmias can be noted in patients that are hyperkalaemic. The urinary bladder should be palpated to ascertain if there is evidence of urine production. This should be assessed in conjunction with hydration status.