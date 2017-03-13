In terms of deciding when to operate, the presence of free gas within the cervical tissues on conventional radiography has been used to indicate the need for open cervical exploration and, as one would expect, this was proven to be associated with a low risk of progression to chronic presentation (Doran et al, 2008). Interestingly, two-thirds of the cases operated in the Doran study using this protocol were actually found not to have significant foreign material. It is possible these animals did still benefit from lavage of their injuries.