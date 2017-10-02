The Glasgow composite pain scale for cats can also be freely downloaded (http://bit.ly/2xfwDSv), and has a similar look and feel to the dog assessment tool, which is advantageous if you are familiar with the dog tool and want to start using the cat tool in your practice. However, unlike the dog tool, it also incorporates two questions relating to facial expression (Holden et al, 2014); documenting both changes in muzzle/lip area and ear position. This is based on the robust identification of changes in facial expression, with pain in other species leading to the development of “grimace scales” for mice, rats, rabbits and horses (Langford et al, 2010; Sotocinal et al, 2011; Keating et al, 2012; Dalla Costa et al, 2014).